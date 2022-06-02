Miro Makes His Grand Return At Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan had announced earlier in the day that Johnny Elite would be competing on this evening’s Dynamite from Los Angeles, as Elite had signed an open challenge to face a mystery opponent.

That opponent ended up being former TNT champion Miro, who had been out of action since last fall with an injury. The Redeemer cut an epic promo promising his God that he was going to take back everything that was taken from him, and warning everyone who got in his path.

Miro’s wife, former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) had tweeted out earlier in the day that she was going to keep a close eye on tonight’s Dynamite, a not-so-subtle hint that made many speculate that Miro would return.

As for Elite…he put up a good effort against Miro, but was eventually defeated when the Redeemer locked in his Game Over submission finisher. This was Miro’s first matchup since his loss to Bryan Danielson at Full Gear 2021, which was the final round of the World Title eliminator tournament.

Highlights can be seen below.