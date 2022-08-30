Miro Has Advice for Wrestlers Disgruntled About Lack of TV Time

Miro publicly gave some advice to wrestlers upset about the lack of television time they’ve been given in AEW.

The promotion has a large roster as AEW President Tony Khan has signed many talent to either per-appearance or full-time deals. He also has talent for the ROH brand that he will use on weekly TV, whether Dynamite or Rampage.

Some wrestlers will only work one match per month, while others will wrestle more often. There has been a lot of issues behind the scenes in AEW to the point that Khan had to hold a talent meeting last week.

Miro Shares His Advice

(Scott Lesh Photography)

Miro took to Twitter to share what he thinks wrestlers should do instead of being negative about it:

“Being upset about not being on the show is a good thing. Now use that feeling and get better. Keep training, believing, and don’t be complacent.”

After losing to Bryan Danielson in an AEW Title Eliminator tournament match at Full Gear in November, Miro was off AEW programming for several months and knows what these wrestlers are going through.

At first, Miro was sidelined with a hamstring injury but later medically cleared and just not used by Khan. Miro made his return to AEW television in June.