Miro on Return to AEW TV: ‘It’s Not Up to me, I’m Waiting for The Opportunity’

Miro is looking forward to making a return to AEW television in the near future, but for now, he’s just waiting and doing everything he can to do so.

Miro’s last match in AEW happened when he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat The House of Black at AEW All Out 2022. Fans have wondered when they would see him again since that time.

Miro commented on his AEW status while speaking to MUSE TV at the premiere of “Disney+’s National Treasure: Edge of History.”

“It’s not up to me, I’m doing everything I can and from then on, I’m just sitting and waiting for the opportunity.”

It was previously reported that Rusev was eager to compete and awaiting conversations around his creative direction, as he has only wrestled four times this year.

Samoa Joe did reference Miro following his win at last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 event as he noted that if Miro wants to step up to him, he will gladly take the challenge.

He was released by WWE in April 2020, debuting in AEW as Miro in September of that year. He first aligned with Kip Sabian before going on to become a one-time TNT Champion.