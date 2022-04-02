Mission Pro Wrestling: Bangerz Only! (4/2) Results: Thunder Rosa, Trish Adora, Allie Katch & More In Action

The tenth event of GCW: The Collective was Mission Pro Wrestling: Bangerz Only!. The event was held by Mission Pro Wrestling at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Mission Pro Wrestling is owned by All Elite Wrestling’s Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa. Furthermore, GCW: The Collective will feature 12 live wrestling events this year. Eight of those shows are presented by GCW.

Mission Pro Wrestling: Bangerz Only! is a show that features solely women’s wrestling. The show featured talent from all across the country, all with different levels of exposure. In the main event of Mission Pro Wrestling: Bangerz Only!, Holidead faced LuFisto in a No Disqualification Match for the Mission Pro Wrestling Championship. The event also saw Janai Kai take on Shazza McKenzie, and La Rosa Negra battle with Jody Threat. We also saw Renegade Twins & Jazmin Allure go head to head with The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) & Laynie Luck.

The event aired on FITE and is available for $12.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans can also watch all GCW Collective events for $139.99.

Mission Pro Wrestling: Bangerz Only! Quick Results

Janai Kai defeated Shazza McKenzie

Allie Katch defeated JP Harlow

La Rosa Negra defeated Jody Threat

Bougie Reality (Madi Wrenkowski & Rache Chanel) defeated Bionic Kingdom (KiLynn King & Jennacide)

Lindsay Snow defeated Masha Slamovich

Renegade Twins & Jazmin Allure defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) & Laynie Luck

Thunder Rosa defeated Trish Adora

No Disqualification for the Mission Pro Wrestling Championship: Holidead defeated LuFisto

Mission Pro Wrestling: Bangerz Only! Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Mission Pro Wrestling: Bangerz Only! put on one of the strongest shows of the weekend. La Rosa Negra and Jody Threat tore the house down and fulfilled the ‘Bangerz Only!’ moniker. The fast pace of the matches were able to keep you invested. Through out the show, familiar faces such as Janai Kai, Allie Katch, Masha Slamovich, Thunder Rosa, and Trish Adora put on a show as expected. However, it seems like all of the women were in a different gear today. This show was everything that women’s wrestling can and should be.

