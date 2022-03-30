Miz And Mrs’ Season 3 Filming Has Wrapped And Will Air June 2022

The Miz and Maryse have finished filming Season 3 of their show Miz and Mrs.

The Miz Announces That Season 3 Has Wrapped

On Twitter, The Miz revealed that the show has wrapped on the filming of their third season. The former WWE Champion posted a photo of him posing with his wife Maryse while they held a cake that said ‘That’s a wrap, Congrats on Season 3’. In the same tweet, The Miz practically confirmed the season’s release date by saying ‘See ya in June’.

That’s a wrap on Season 3 of #MizAndMrs. See ya in June ? pic.twitter.com/Ehl6ySDzcN — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 30, 2022

Just two days ago, Maryse posted that the third season of the USA Network show was almost completed. She also mentioned that it was going to be hilarious and show lots of love.

Season 3 of @MizAndMrs almost completed!!! This season is not only hilarious but has a lot of ??

Stay tune its coming soon!!!! #MizAndMrs @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/f95UoM708O — Maryse Mizanin (@MaryseMizanin) March 28, 2022

Miz And Mrs Airing History

The third season will feature ten new episodes of the reality show. Season 3 was ordered by the USA Network in October.

The second season was on air from January 29th, 2020 to May 17th, 2021 and featured 20 episodes. The show’s first episode premiered on Jul 24, 2018.

Both seasons, in full, are available for streaming on Hulu and Peacock.