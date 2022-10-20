The Miz Claims He is Working Through an Injury

The Miz didn’t compete on this week’s Monday Night Raw as previously advertised, but there is a very good reason for that.

On this week’s Raw, the plan was for Miz to face Dexter Lumis, who would have earned a WWE contract had he defeated the A-Lister.

Had Miz defeated the former NXT Superstar, Lumis would have been banned from future appearances.

Instead, Miz attacked Lumis before the match began, and the bout never took place.

Working Hurt

WWE did not give an explanation for why the match did not take place, but it is reportedly due to an injury.

Speaking on the Ekeler’s Edge podcast, Miz told co-hosts Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers Running Back Austin Ekeler about his condition (via POST Wrestling.)

“I have a bursa sac that I burst that just keeps blowing up. I don’t know if you’ve ever blown that. It takes so long and then it’ll go away and then I don’t know if you can see it. Literally, it just keeps coming back. Fluid comes in, it goes away, comes in, goes away.”

A bursa is a small, fluid-filled sac that acts like a cushion between tendons and bones to prevent grinding.

The Miz added that he is also dealing with a hurt shoulder, saying that it was recently “messed up.”

Miz on SmackDown

While The Miz is a Monday Night Raw Superstar, he will be appearing for this week’s SmackDown.

In the interview, the WWE Grand Slam Champion explained that he’ll be competing in a dark match, but no opponent was named.

This Friday’s SmackDown will take place at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.