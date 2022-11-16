Wednesday, November 16, 2022
MJF on the Negative Perception of AEW: “We Need the Devil. I’m Ready”

By Robert Lentini
MJF is scheduled to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship this Saturday at Full Gear in the main event. Blackpool Combat Club’s William Regal has gotten into MJF’s head ahead of the match. MJF has vowed not to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring in the match and earn the title on his own.

Full Gear will take place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, or “the shadow of New York” as WWE referred to NJ ahead of WrestleMania 35.

Ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF sent out a message on Twitter. The 26-year-old stated that there has been a shadow cast over AEW by a bunch of “bullsh*t”. Friedman added that All Elite Wrestling needs the devil and he’s ready.

There’s been a shadow casted over AEW by a bunch of f*cking bullsh*t. We are closer then ever to stepping out of the darkness and into the light. We have the roster. We have the platform. Now all we need is stability, change, and leadership. We need the Devil. I’m ready.

MJF hasn’t appeared live on Dynamite since the attack by The Firm a few weeks ago. Stokely Hathaway’s faction helped MJF win the Casino Ladder match at AEW All Out on September 4th but the group has since turned against him.

He appeared on last week’s Dynamite while a guest on Barstool Sports’ popular Pardon My Take podcast. MJF delivered a warning to Jon Moxley ahead of the PPV this Saturday night. The 26-year-old noted that he is the guy that wave the flag for AEW and professional wrestling moving forward.

I’m the guy that can come on the #1 sports podcast in the world, Pardon My Take. I’m the guy who can do movies, TV shows, commercials, talk shows, and I can wave the flag of the AEW brand.

And hell, I can wave the flag of professional wrestling and bring pro wrestling back to where it belongs as something that everyone is talking about.

