MJF has taken the professional wrestling world by storm and he’s just getting started. Maxwell became wildly popular after his “pipebomb” promo about AEW President Tony Khan on the Dynamite after Double or Nothing.

He had skipped an autograph signing leading up to the PPV and there were rumors he was going to no-show the PPV. Friedman ultimately did show up and got squashed by Wardlow. However, it was MJF that emerged as the bigger star following the PPV.

Here are 3 reasons MJF is already a generational talent:

The Mic Skills

MJF has a skill that most of today’s wrestlers do not possess, he can captivate an audience with his words.

Maxwell doesn’t just hold the audience’s attention when he speaks, he has them hanging on every word. He’s an old-school heel that will say whatever it takes to get his opponent off their game. MJF is also old-school in regard to his interviews. He rarely breaks character and is the same on Dynamite as he is on a podcast.

The rivalry between former AEW World Champion CM Punk and MJF culminated in a Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution. Punk emerged victorious in the match to even the record up at 1-1. Time will tell if we ever get to see the third match in the series.

MJF has made the claim that his feud with CM Punk will go down as one of the best of all time. Their promo at Dynamite: Thanksgiving in 2021 alone makes their rivalry a memorable one.

The Character

It is easy to dismiss MJF as a jerk or just another heel, but you aren’t paying attention if you do so. Friedman has referenced being bullied in the past for being Jewish, as well as hinting that he’s not the biggest fan of himself recently.

AEW Dynamite had a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite this week. During the show, Tony Schiavone was set to interview Blackpool Combat Club’s William Regal. MJF quickly interrupted and brought up an email Regal sent him 7-years ago.

Max had tried out for WWE and Regal told him that he was too young, but to email updates on his work. Regal apparently scolded MJF in one of the emails and Max resented it. William mocked the 26-year-old, called him sunshine, and claimed that he’s had it easy in his career if he’s hung up on an email.

Following Hangman Page’s injury, MJF and Jon Moxley had an impromptu promo while William Regal was ringside. MJF announced that he will be cashing in his chip for a shot at the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. He added “for once in my miserable life, I’m going to earn it” as Regal grinned.

Thus, he’s not a complete vile character. There is a kernel of dignity somewhere within MJF’s character that fans get to see from time to time.

The Future

MJF may just have the brightest future of anybody in wrestling.

There was a brief moment when Austin Theory appeared to be on his way to the top of the industry, but the 25-year-old seemingly hasn’t won a match since capturing the Money in the Bank contract.

At 26, the future is incredibly bright for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He’s established himself as an attraction, meaning he doesn’t get inside the squared circle often. However, whenever MJF does get in the ring he proves that he is one of the best wrestlers on the planet as well.

It is must-watch television when MJF delivers a promo. When MJF wrestles a match, it is must-watch television because you don’t get to see it often and you know it is going to be worth your time.

MJF’s epic rant at The Forum in Los Angeles following Double or Nothing, and his subsequent absence from AEW TV, has made him a massive star in the wrestling industry. It was a promo that only a qualified oratory exhibitionist like MJF could deliver. The following months without him only proved how much AEW needed him.

His return at AEW All Out was overshadowed by CM Punk’s rant and the brawl at the media scrum after the PPV. However, Max has gotten fans to talk about him and less about the controversy since All Out.

It sure looks like MJF will be capturing the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on November 19th. He will also likely be heading into the bidding war of 2024 as one of the biggest free agents the industry has ever seen. MJF is Salt of the Earth, better than you and you know it, and has set himself up to become a legend in the years to come.