MJF Blames Ricky Starks for Low AEW Dynamite Rating: “I Have Inside Information”

AEW World Champion MJF confronted Ricky Starks after he won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale last night on AEW Dynamite.

Maxwell accused Starks of ripping off The Rock and called him a “Dollar Store Dwayne”. MJF continued with the insults and referred to Ricky as “The Pebble” and vowed to skip him back to “Billy Corgan’s NWA so he can wrestle on YouTube where he belongs”.

Ricky Starks responded with the promo of his life and insulted everything about MJF from his spray tan to his attitude. Starks became a star last night and has a chance to become the face of AEW when he battles MJF for the AEW World Championship next week at Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

MJF Blames Ricky Starks for Low Dynamite Rating

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, AEW Dynamite brought 840,000 viewers with a 0.29 in the key 18-49 year old demographic. Last night’s show ranked #3 in the demo behind the NBA on ESPN.

Dynamite ranked #3 in P18-49 among cable originals for the day, according to Showbuzz Daily. #14 incl broadcast primetime.



NBA on ESPN took the #1 & #2 on cable. Dynamite was ahead of The Challenge on MTV, which had a 0.26 demo rating.

? Full report: https://t.co/LTfelWJeAb pic.twitter.com/FKVtyfLbYc — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 8, 2022

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer noted that Spectrum cable had issues with TBS and TNT last night during the Dynamite broadcast and that negatively impacted the rating.

MJF suggested that Ricky Starks is to blame for the low rating because he was the one that took out the spectrum boxes after their segment so he could look like a star.

I have inside information Ricky Starks took out all the spectrum boxes after our scuffle to ensure he seemed like a ratings draw in comparison to the rest of the show. This man is selfish and yet you love him?!? Sad.