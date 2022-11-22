MJF Challenges UFC Star to Show Up at an AEW Event

MJF has became one of the hottest acts in All Elite Wrestling this year after going public about his unhappiness regarding his contract status with the promotion earlier this year.

MJF has been a top heel for the promotion since signing with AEW in 2019 and wrestled some of AEW’s biggest stars, such as Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Cody Rhodes.

MJF has expanded his friends circle to the MMA world. He recently traded words with UFC fighter Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett.

The Exchange

The exchange led to Pimblett challenging him when AEW goes to England next year for a Dynamite event. MJF claimed that Paddy’s, “dollar store Conor McGregor talking, Will from Stranger Things looking’ ass would not last two seconds in the squared circle.

MJF wrote, “Unlike you I’m 100% natural and I’m also 100% original. Unlike you. You’re dollar store Connor McGregor talking, Will from strangers things looking ass wouldn’t last two seconds in my world. #Betterthanyou See you in London.”

MJF is coming off one of the biggest wins of his career as he defeated Jon Moxley to win his first-ever AEW World Championship in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The fallout from MJF’s title win, William Regal turning on Moxley to aid MJF to secure the championship victory, and more will take place this Wednesday night on Dynamite.