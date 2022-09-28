MJF Claims He Is The Most Exciting Thing To Happen In Wresting “In Over A Decade”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, known in All Elite Wrestling as MJF, is one of the most popular stars in all of professional wrestling today.

He has been making the media rounds after winning the Casino Ladder match at AEW All Out. MJF now has a title shot at a time and place of his choosing. MJF watched from the crowd as Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of Dynamite: Grand Slam to capture the AEW World Championship.

The 26-year-old spoke with Kevin Clancy (KFC) of Barstool Sports on KFC Radio recently. KFC noted that he fell off as a wrestling fan after the Attitude Era but credited MJF for getting him to watch it again.

“Because I am attitude. This is what I like to tell people, I think the Attitude Era was the best era of professional wrestling until right now because right now has me. And I say that with love and respect, and I say it humbly. I genuinely feel I’m the most exciting thing to happen in professional wrestling in over a decade. Everyone in my industry, they all want to just tiptoe around the line. If this is the line, I don’t just step over it, I’ll f***ing jump over it. Because what people want is somebody who is honest, open, not afraid to speak their mind and that is me to a T. I’m not fake, I’m not phony, I’m as real as it gets. I think now more than ever that is what professional wrestling needs and I think that is what All Elite Wrestling brings to the table.” [5:23- 06:06]

Please credit KFC Radio with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.