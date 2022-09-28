MJF Claims He Is The Most Exciting Thing To Happen In Wresting “In Over A Decade”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, known in All Elite Wrestling as MJF, is one of the most popular stars in all of professional wrestling today.
He has been making the media rounds after winning the Casino Ladder match at AEW All Out. MJF now has a title shot at a time and place of his choosing. MJF watched from the crowd as Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of Dynamite: Grand Slam to capture the AEW World Championship.
The 26-year-old spoke with Kevin Clancy (KFC) of Barstool Sports on KFC Radio recently. KFC noted that he fell off as a wrestling fan after the Attitude Era but credited MJF for getting him to watch it again.
