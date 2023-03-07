Update on the Child MJF Threw Beverage on at AEW Revolution

During the main event match between Bryan Danielson and MJF at AEW Revolution on March 5th, the latter threw a beverage at a child in the front row.

This started a heated debate among fans online, on whether this was okay to do in the name of being a “heel.”

In the aftermath of the incident, AEW owner Tony Khan addressed the media at a post-PPV scrum, where MJF also made some bold statements about his status as the best wrestler in the world. While many wanted to hear Khan’s response to the incident, MJF basically brushed it off with a joke, claiming that he threw the drink because “the kid looked thirsty.”

However, Khan clarified that the incident was taken seriously and that he had spoken to the young fan, identified as Titus. Despite MJF’s dismissive attitude, Khan acknowledged that throwing a drink at a child was not acceptable behavior, especially from a champion who is supposed to set an example for others.

While Titus may have been a “real champ” about the incident, many argue that it was not fair to put him in that position in the first place.

https://twitter.com/enjxlrs/status/1632640536703299584

https://twitter.com/BrooklynsOwn90/status/1632769478571220992

https://twitter.com/Ralphy_Lu/status/1632759617968119813

The incident has also raised broader questions about the culture of professional wrestling and the role that performers play in shaping that culture. MJF is known for his heel work and pushing the limits when it comes to playing his villainous character, but some don’t agree that acting like this with a child is acceptable.

In this case, MJF’s behavior is being criticized as disrespectful and potentially harmful to the young fan involved. While it is ultimately up to AEW to decide how to handle the situation, it is clear that fans and critics alike will be closely watching to see what actions are taken to address the incident and if MJF will tone down his persona when interacting with fans.