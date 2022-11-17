MJF Praises Tony Khan in Promo After Dynamite: “Without AEW, Professional Wrestling is a Monopoly”

MJF and Jon Moxley came face-to-face at the end of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Moxley cut a promo about not seeing the hype in MJF before Stokely Hathway interrupted. The Firm beat Moxley down from behind but MJF made the save.
Maxwell sent The Firm out of the ring and grabbed a microphone. MJF referenced CM Punk‘s pipebomb promo and said he doesn’t need the Dynamite Diamond Ring to beat Jon at AEW Full Gear. Jon will defend the AEW World Championship against MJF in the main event of Full Gear this Saturday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Tony Khan joined MJF in the ring. MJF cut an explosive promo and vowed to win the title this Saturday. Maxwell praised Tony while he was standing in the ring, and said that without him the professional wrestling industry is a monopoly. He added that he still loves WWE though and Tony should pay up for the bidding war of 2024.