MJF Removed From AEW Roster & Shop Pages

All Elite Wrestling has removed MJF from its wrestler roster page following his promo segment on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

His merchandise page has also been pulled from AEW Shop.

On Dynamite, MJF cut a promo where he talked about how he has been the one to carry the company on his back, but is tired of watching AEW President Tony Khan be a mark who brings in former WWE stars and pays them more than him.

MJF demanded that Khan fire him before the audio to his microphone was cut. This appears to be a worked shoot storyline where they mix in reality and storyline with the idea of making fans guess what is real and scripted.

Brian Pillman did the same thing in 1996 when he was in a similar situation as he worked everyone into thinking that he was fired by WCW and even got his release from the promotion with Eric Bischoff in on it, but ended up doing it so he could get a big money deal from WWE.

Another work shoot situation happened in 2011 when CM Punk dropped his pipebomb promo and won the WWE Title on what was the final night on his WWE deal while pretending he was leaving when he actually signed a new contract.

MJF’s contract with AEW expires on January 1, 2024.