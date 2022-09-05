MJF Returns, CM Punk Wins AEW World Title at All Out

All Elite Wrestling ran it back between Jon Moxley and CM Punk at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event. However, it was the return of MJF, who left people talking.

The match saw Punk come out strong as he hit his signature moves, including the GTS for a near fall. Moxley sent him into the ring post and Punk was bleeding. Punk went for an elbow drop off the top rope, but Moxley moved and put him in a sleeper. Punk went for the GTS, but it was blocked and Moxley hit the death driver for 2. It all ended when Punk hit the GTS twice.

MJF is Back

Post-match, the lights went out and we hear a voicemail made by Tony Khan offering MJF a spot in the casino ladder match. We see a video of an old Punk promo then the reveal of the mystery joker as MJF, who got a monster pop. MJF flipped off the fans.

Earlier in the night, a mystery man with the help of Stokely Hathaway, won the Casino Ladder Match, guaranteeing him a title match. MJF has been away since the post-Double Or Nothing episode of Dynamite where he cut a memorable promo and demanded that Tony Khan fire him.

It's pretty clear these two don't like each other. Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/yXcRp2fzQj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Moxley just digging his fingers right into the laceration on CM Punk's forehead! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/IsbKGyBUDM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Their first match came on the August 24th edition of Dynamite when Punk ended up being squashed by Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match. Punk went down and held the foot that he injured a few months ago. Punk took two Death Riders from Moxley and then was pinned. The match lasted over three minutes.

It was later reported that Moxley didn’t like the original plans for the pay-per-view and he pitched what happened in their first match. He was also reportedly not a fan of the interim title idea.

Punk originally won the AEW World Heavyweight Championshipfrom Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing in May, but was sidelined with a foot injury shortly after winning the title.

Moxley became the interim champion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event when he beat NJPW‘s Hiroshi Tanahashi.