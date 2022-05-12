MJF Thinks He’d Have a ‘Tremendous’ Match With Roman Reigns

MJF can see himself having a “tremendous” match with WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman currently competes under the AEW banner, while Reigns dominates in WWE as both the WWE Champion and Universal Champion.

Despite this, MJF tells Brandon Walker (via the Barstool Rasslin podcast) that he thinks he’d have a “tremendous” match with The Tribal Chief, if they shared the ring.

“I would imagine. I think me and him would have a tremendous match. I think it would be a friendly competition. I would also love to wrestle Seth Rollins. I would love to wrestle The Miz.”

MJF Teasing a WWE Run

A match between MJF and Reigns certainly isn’t outside of the realm of possibility. MJF has been very open about the fact that his contract with AEW is set to expire at the beginning of 2024.

In fact, he’s even gone as far as saying that he’s willing to jump ship to WWE if Vince McMahon shells out the money. For now, MJF will have to play out his contract in AEW, as he’s currently locked in a feud with Wardlow.

“Now, if/when I were to go over there, I’d have me a ball, because I built my brand and established myself here. When I go over there, I’m not gonna have to deal with the same type of bullshit that poor Shawn Spears had to deal with” – MJF on a potential WWE run

Reigns and The Bloodline, on the other hand, continue to wreak havoc on both the RAW and SmackDown brands now that Reigns holds both World Titles.

If Reigns and MJF ever do get to cross paths in the near future, it will certainly be a match wrestling fans will be paying very close attention to.

Would you like to see MJF and Reigns share the ring one day? Sound off in the comments!

Quotes via WrestlingNewsCo