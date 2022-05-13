MJF Says Ex-WWE Stars Who Join AEW Can “Go To Hell”

MJF isn’t holding back with his latest comments about former WWE Superstars who have come to AEW.

While the All-Elite promotion is home to several ex-Superstars, including Adam Cole, Malakai Black, Bryan Danielson, and more, MJF worked for CZW and MLW before signing with Tony Khan in January 2019.

Sitting down with Brandon Walker on Rasllin’ MJF said that the company is “inaccurate” for giving high-profile contracts to ex-WWE talent.

“All these f***ing ex-WWE guys that are making an absurd amount of money when, quite frankly, they can’t sniff my f***ing jock [strap] when it comes to the ratings I pull in whenever I’m on screen, I think they can all go to hell. Somebody in the upper management has a problem with me and it’s very obvious if you see what I’m dealing with week to week.”

When asked about Shawn Spears, an ex-WWE Superstar who now works with MJF in the Pinnacle, the Salt of the Earth said he’d be treated differently in WWE than the former Tye Dillinger.

“When I go over there, I’m not gonna have to deal with the same type of bulls**t that poor Shawn Spears had to deal with.” MJF

Will MJF jump ship?

A young MJF tried out for the 2015 season of WWE Tough Enough, with his application video still available to watch on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

MJF may be one of AEW’s most prominently featured stars, but the relationship between him and Tony Khan is reportedly strained.

The Salt of the Earth has made no secret that his AEW contract expires in January 2024 and has openly discussed jumping to WWE.

Last December, it was reported that WWE’s television partners are “very interested” in MJF and Wardlow, and the company is expected to make an offer when given the chance.

