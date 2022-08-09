MLW Announces Inter-Promotional Main Event for Super Series ’22

Major League Wrestling has announced the main event for the upcoming MLW Super Series event from the greater Atlanta, GA area.

MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will put his gold on the line against high-flying luchador, Bandido.

The following is from MLW’s official match preview and provides backstory on this championship showdown:

“With no man having pinned or submitting Bandido since debuting in MLW in January, this luchador has put himself in contention for a championship bout, a bout that was originally set for the Battle Riot IV.”

“Collecting championships from Mexico to the United Kingdom, Bandido now has MLW’s most cherished gold on his mind. Grabbing this prize wouldn’t just bring him bragging rights for AAA and his homeland but make him the World Champion.”

MLW Super Series ’22

MLW Super Series goes down Sunday, September 18th at the Space Event Center at in Norcross, GA. The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide.

Super Series has been dubbed a “cross-promotional summit” and will feature talent from Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA promotion.

For more details on this event, visit MLW.com.

Hammerstone has been the reigning MLW World Champion since battling Jacob Fatu in a title vs. title clash last October. Watch the full match here: