MLW Offers To Host FTR vs. The Von Erichs

FTR have been invited to walk through another forbidden door that leads to Major League Wrestling (MLW).

Earlier this week, earlier this week, Twitter account “Luchablog” noticed that FTR recently racked up four wins over tag team comprised of brothers:

Dragon Lee and Dralistico

The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn)

The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe)

The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson)

Dax Harwood of FTR asked, “Isn’t there a pair of Von Erich’s running around or something?” In fact, there are. Ross and Marshall Von Erich have been carrying on the family name as they hone their craft in MLW.

Marshall Von Erich saw Harwood’s tweet and replied, “Challenge accepted! My brother and I have never run from a fight and we want to face the best in the world.”

FTR vs. The Von Erichs

The exchange got the attention of MLW CEO Court Bauer, who offered to host this interpromotional tag match at an upcoming show.

Bauer is ready for the Von Erichs to step up against FTR at one of MLW’s upcoming shows, either May 13th from Philadelphia or the next time MLW returns to Dallas (“Von Erich country.”)

Love it. @MLW will host it. We just so happen to have a Dallas show on the horizon in VE Country. We could also go with the neutral ground of Philly May 13. ?? — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 15, 2022

FTR has been on a tear as of late. The reigning ROH and AAA World tag team champions are hell-bent on proving they’re the best team in the world. They’ve shown their willingness to wrestle top challengers no matter what promotion they call home.

MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 arena with Kings of Colosseum 2022 on Friday, May 13th. This is an MLW Fusion taping, with a double main event featuring:

MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match

If you’re in the Philly area, tickets are now on sale at MLW2300.com.