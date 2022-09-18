Final Card for MLW Super Series From Atlanta, GA

Major League Wrestling debuts in the Atlanta area tonight for MLW Super Series. This inter-promotional super card will take place from the Space Event Center in in Norcross, GA will be an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Here is the final card for MLW Super Series 2022:

MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido.

Willie Mack vs. Jacob Fatu in a Street Fight.

Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro.

MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker.

MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. SB Kento.

Lady Shani vs. Lady Fammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada (Winner earns a shot at the MLW Featherweight Championship)

MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. winner of four way.

Alex Kane hosts a Peach State Prize Fight open challenge

Mance Warner vs. Mads Kruger

Plus the Samoan Swat Team will be there.