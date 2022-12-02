MLW War Chamber Headed to NYC April 6

Major League Wrestling has sent in word that the infamous War Chamber match is headed to New York City for the first time ever.

What is the War Chamber? According to MLW, “Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.”

MLW brings WarChamber to NYC on Thursday, April 6 at the Melrose Ballroom. The event will be a Fusion TV taping (airing on beIN Sports and streaming at Pro Wrestling TV).

War Chamber Rules

A coin toss determines which team enters first

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall

Tickets for MLW War Chamber 2022 go on sale Thursday, December 8 at MLWNYC.com. If you’re in the NYC area, this is definitely an event to check out.