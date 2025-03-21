MLW Battle Riot (4/5) Moves to Larger Venue Amid High Ticket Demand

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Battle Riot VII, originally scheduled at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California, will now take place at Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, California, on April 5, 2025. This change comes in response to the event’s swift sell-out and the high demand for tickets.

Thunder Studios Arena, located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810, has hosted world-class combat sports events, including major cards seen on DAZN and featuring Showtime Boxing Promotions. With enhanced amenities, expanded food options, and a more immersive setting, it offers an ideal stage for MLW’s Los Angeles debut.

Fans who purchased tickets for the original venue will have their tickets honored at Thunder Studios Arena. Additional tickets will be released on Wednesday, March 26, at 10 PM PT, available exclusively at MLWLA.com.

The event will feature a 40-man Battle Riot match for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, with participants including current champion Matt Riddle, Donovan Dijak, Satoshi Kojima, and others. Additional matches include:

• MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Delmi Exo (c) vs. Shoko Nakajima

• MLW World Middleweight Championship: Mistico (c) vs. Templario

• HIMAWARI vs. Janai Kai

• Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. vs. Ultimo Guerrero, Magnus, and Barbaro Cavernario

Prior to the main event, MLW will host its first-ever Fan Expo at Thunder Studios Arena, starting at 5 PM on April 5. Admission is free with a Battle Riot ticket, and attendees can expect meet-and-greets, interactive experiences, and exclusive merchandise.