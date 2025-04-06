MLW Battle Riot VII Results: RVD, Bishop Dyer, Hammerstone

MLW Battle Riot VII took place last night at Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, California, featuring several major surprises and title changes:

Main Event

• Matt Riddle successfully retained his MLW World Heavyweight Championship in the 40-person Battle Riot match, entering at #25 and outlasting the entire field

• The match concluded with Riddle shoving Rob Van Dam off the top rope as RVD attempted a Five-Star Frog Splash

Battle Riot Surprise Entrants

• Alex Hammerstone made his return to MLW after leaving over a year ago for TNA, entering at #1

• Raj Dhesi (formerly Jinder Mahal) entered at #2

• Chris Adonis (formerly Chris Masters) appeared at #22

• Independent star Titus Alexander was a surprise entrant at #38

• Rob Van Dam made his first-ever MLW appearance as the final entrant at #40

Title Changes

• Shoko Nakajima defeated Delmi Exo to become the new MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion

• Mistico vacated the MLW World Middleweight Championship, announcing his move to the heavyweight division

Other Developments

• Austin Aries returned to MLW as part of the commentary team alongside Joe Dombrowski

• Bishop Dyer (formerly Baron Corbin in WWE) made his MLW debut in the Battle Riot match, though his appearance had been announced beforehand

• A mysterious teaser aired featuring imagery of a bullet, beer, and tape recorder with the message “They’re Coming” and the number 626, which looks like The Good Brothers are headed to MLW