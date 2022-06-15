MOX Audiobook Narrated By Jon Moxley Released

Jon Moxley‘s autobiography, MOX, is now available in audio form after the initial book was released on November 2, 2021, via Simon and Schuster publishing.

MOX is narrated by the AEW star himself, which makes it even better. The run time is listed as 9 hours and 6 minutes long. You can check it out on Audible.

After making a name for himself on the independent scene, he joined WWE where he was repackaged as Dean Ambrose and made his main roster debut as a member of The Shield along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. After years with the company and several championships held, Moxley made the call to leave WWE in 2019 where he signed with AEW.

Jon Moxley Book Description

The description reads like the following:

“A vivid trip through the mind of the top professional wrestler in the business—a nobody from nowhere who achieved his ambitions and walked away with the gold and the girl of his dreams.

Ride alongside Jon Moxley as he retraces some of the highways traveled on his remarkable journey. Revel in the never-before-told stories about his early life in Cincinnati, Ohio; the gritty independent wrestling scene where he cut his teeth; the complicated corporate landscape of the WWE where he bucked against authority; and the rebellious upstart AEW, where he won the championship in 2020 and was finally free to achieve the vision of the wrestler he’d always wanted to be.

With plenty of pitstops and revelatory insights, including grizzly ultraviolent encounters, crazy characters who became lifelong friends, and his unforgettable matches in Japan, MOX is the riveting account of the life of a brawler. It is a tale written in blood and soaked in debauchery, with a good dose of wisdom accumulated along the way.

More than a backstage pass into the arena, MOX is a ticket into the ring. Once inside, you’ll never look at pro wrestling the same again.”