MuscleManMalcolm Makes In-Ring Debut at MCW Dynamo Runs The Show

SE Scoops’ very own MuscleManMalcolm has taken his next step in the wrestling industry after making his debut as an in-ring competitor. Malcolm competed at the MCW Dynamo Runs The Show event this week which took place at the RJ Meyer Arena at Joppa Grand Market in Joppa, MD. In footage shared on Facebook, Malcolm can be seen holding his own against two opponents, and using some unique offense after declaring “I’m gonna hit them with my butt!” Malcolm also hits an impressive-looking Samoan drop in the footage recorded at ringside.

Speaking in a YouTube video ahead of the show, Malcolm shared how he went from ring-side attendee to in-ring talent. After being confronted by some heels at a previous MCW event, Malcolm played a role in the pair losing a match, setting up a tag-team encounter at MCW Dynamo Runs The Show.

Malcolm may have triumphed during his in-ring debut, but he is best known in the world of wrestling for his insightful interviews with top wrestling names. Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Chad Gable, and Otis are just some of the names to have been interviewed by Malcolm over his years in the industry.

What’s to Come?

After making a successful in-ring debut, fans can expect to see Malcolm back in the ring within a matter of days. Malcolm will face TNA Digital Media Champion in a Special Attraction Match at the Battle Club Pro Jobber Slam IV event. The show will take place in Brooklyn, New York on August 24.