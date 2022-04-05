MVP Explains Why He Turned On Bobby Lashley

The Raw after WrestleMania is usually a show of surprises. One such big surprise was when MVP turned on Bobby Lashley on this year’s show, and aligned himself with Omos instead. Sarah Schreiber caught up with the former champion after the show.

She asked him about his motivation behind this move. Replying to it, MVP explained that Bobby Lashley had forgotten who helped him become the All Mighty. On the other hand, Omos needs someone to help him unlock his true potential:

“The All Mighty Bobby Lashley, this force of nature. Somewhere along the line he forgot about the conversation we had in that warehouse all those years ago. See, all I did was help the All Mighty remember what he was capable of doing.

But somewhere along the way he forgot about who helped him get back on that path.” said MVP, “Now it’s all about, ‘What I did. I’m the Almighty, I did this, I did that.’ Omos, he’s in need of someone that can help him unlock his potential. To truly be the monster that he is. I think I’m just the man to do that.”

EXCLUSIVE: After @TheGiantOmos helped him beat down @fightbobby, @The305MVP makes it clear that he is going to unlock all the potential the Colossus has inside. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vAaXid8o5a — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022

Bobby Lashley wrestled his first match since Royal Rumble at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Omos in a singles match. This week’s Raw then saw The Franchise Playa introducing Lashley and cutting a promo. Omos came out and challenged Bobby to a rematch. However, MVP turned on the All-Mighty before the match could begin.