MVP Thinks It’s “Foolish” to Compare Omos to The Great Khali

Omos is a far different kind of WWE Superstar to The Great Khali, at least according to his manager MVP.

At over seven-foot-three and weighing over 400lbs, it’s hardly surprising that fans have compared Omos to Khali, who was also seven-foot-three and tipped the scales at 420lbs.

Fans have often been critical of Khali’s wrestling ability, and on Twitter, MVP made the clear distinction between Omos, Khali and Giant Gonzalez, who was also limited in the ring due to his size.

I hope you people that foolishly compared @TheGiantOmos to Khali or Gonzalez step on a Lego, barefoot!!! At night.

? — MVP (@The305MVP) November 6, 2022

Omos So Far

In January 2019, Omos was signed to a contract and was part of a class of seven athletes to train at the Performance Center.

The former basketball player made his NXT debut at a July 2019 Live event, and would debut on the main roster in June 2020.

Aligning with AJ Styles in October that same year, the two would capture the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37, in Omos’ first televised match and his seventh match ever.

After losing to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38, Omos would enlist the services of MVP, who manages him to this day.

What’s next for Omos?

Despite a loss to Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel, the future looks very bright for Omos.

At last year’s Survivor Series, the Nigerian Giant won The Rock 25th Anniversary Battle Royal, a celebration of the silver anniversary of the Brahma Bull’s WWE debut.

WWE higher-ups are said to be pleased with the improvements Omos has made since coming to the main roster, and it is believed that he is getting better the more matches he has.