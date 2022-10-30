“My Heart is so Full” – Emma Thanks Fans After WWE Return on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey issued an Open Challenge last night for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and a familiar face answered the call.

Emma, outside of WWE known as Tenille Dashwood, returned to the company and challenged the champion. She was released from WWE in 2017 and spent several years in Impact.

The 33-year-old put up a good fight but in the end The Baddest Woman on the Planet locked in the Armbar for the submission victory to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Emma Thanks WWE Fans For Their Support

Following her shocking return to the company, Emma took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe.

She revealed that she was heartbroken following her release from the company five years ago, but her heart is overwhelmed by the support she has now.

5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of!@WWE

Former WWE Superstar Paige, now known as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling, reacted to Emma’s return to the company last night on SmackDown. Saraya tweeted out “proud of you sister” earlier today following Emma’s appearance on the blue brand.

Saraya debuted in All Elite Wrestling last month at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 30-year-old confronted Britt Baker and is scheduled to have a face-to-face interview with her on Dynamite with Renee Paquette serving as the moderator.