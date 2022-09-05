Mystery Man Wins Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out

As expected, the Casino Ladder Match was wild but had an interesting finish.

All Elite Wrestling booked this contest that featured Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. mystery man, which we still don’t know who it is.

The mystery man ended up winning the contest at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago on Saturday night.

A new wrestler entered the match every 2 minutes. Fenix and Yuta started things off. Out third was Rush followed by Andrade. Andrade powerbombed Yuta onto a ladder. Claudio was fifth followed by Dante and then Penta, who hit a Canadian destroyer to Martin while making his entrance on the ramp. Penta with a canadian desoutter to Andrade on a ladder. Fenix with a splash off the top rope to the outside through a table on Rush.

Several guys came out with masks and attacked everyone. One of them grabbed the chip. It was revealed to be Stokely Hathaway. The countdown clock expired and then a masked wrestler came out to grab the chip.

As a result of winning the contest, this person has become the new #1 contender to the AEW World Heavyweight Title, which is currently held by Jon Moxley.

The Joker is the winner..but who is the Joker?!?!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/KLXTpOuwLI — FITE (@FiteTV) September 5, 2022