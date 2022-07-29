Naomi Books First Appearance Since WWE Walkout Alongside Sasha Banks

Naomi is set to make her first public appearance as she has been booked for C2E2 2022, which takes place from August 5 – 7, 2022, at McCormick Place.

She is going by her real name, Trinity Fatu, and will be doing a signing with fans at the gathering. This is the same first public appearance for Sasha Banks, who is also going by her real name, Mercedes Varnado, and is hyped as “Sasha Banks” and from The Mandalorian, since they walked out of WWE.

Another guest has entered the C2E2 ring. Trinity Fatu “Naomi” joins Mercedes Varnado “Sasha Banks” in Chicago Aug 6 & 7. Get your tickets now to meet this girl power duo: https://t.co/WIq2fCOvXm pic.twitter.com/DiU8JlTKts — C2E2 (@c2e2) July 29, 2022

Banks and Naomi walked out of a WWE Raw event in May due to creative differences. WWE noted in their statement that Banks and Naomi felt they weren’t respected enough as champions and later referred to them as ‘unprofessional.” WWE suspended them and stripped them of the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The latest on their status with the company is that Banks and Naomi were taken off the company’s internal roster. Banks’ attorneys were still working on her release, but she has not been released yet.

They may get brought back now that Vince McMahon has resigned from the company.