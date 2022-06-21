Naomi to Make Return to TV, but Not for WWE

Naomi hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since her now-infamous walkout during the May 16, 2022 episode of Raw.

“The Glow” alongside Sasha Banks walked out due to a creative difference with the planned main event, which would have seen Naomi earn a shot at the Raw Women’s Title.

The duo, then the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, believed the match would lessen the importance of their titles, and while Naomi hasn’t been seen since, she will soon be back on TV.

Naomi’s Appearance

On Twitter, the fan-run account @NaomiWWENews announced that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion will feature on an episode of the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Face, hosted by Kevin Hart.

Naomi herself would go on to confirm the news by retweeting this tweet though there is no word on when the episode will air.

More Guests

After over a month off TV, Naomi’s appearance will be a huge deal for WWE fans, but she won’t be the only WWE names around.

Eonline.com reports that WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will also be appearing on the third season of Celebrity Game Face.

The Miz has previously appeared on the show.