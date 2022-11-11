Natalya to Miss WWE Royal Rumble After Getting Nasal Surgery?

Natalya could be out of action for at least three months following surgery, which may mean missing the WWE Royal Rumble in January.

The SmackDown star underwent nose surgery on November 7th and shared a photo from her hospital bed. WWE covered the surgery by doing an injury angle on television that saw Natalya receive the end of a knee to the face from Shayna Baszler during a recent edition of SmackDown.

Out of Action

Natalya Neidhart

At the time of the surgery being revealed, it was not clear how long Natalya would be out following the surgery.

An indication of the timeframe has now emerged as Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “she will be out of action a minimum of three months and perhaps a little longer because they will be waiting for it to fully heal and this isn’t the three weeks back after ankle surgery she did a few years back to prove she could.”

Natalya will miss Survivor Series: War Games later this month from Boston and potentially the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio. We wish her a speedy recovery.