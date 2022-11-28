Natalya Sends Birthday Wish to WWE Legend: “Happy Heavenly Birthday”

WWE legend Davey Boy Smith, aka the British Bulldog, would have turned 60 years old today.
The British Bulldog was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2020. Davey was the inaugural WWF European Champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, and held the tag titles twice, once with Owen Hart, and once with Dynamite Kid in his career. He sadly passed away in 2002 at just 39 years old.
Davey’s family now runs his Twitter account and sent out a birthday wish to the WWE Hall of Famer earlier today.
WWE Superstar Natalya took to Twitter to wish the British Bulldog a happy birthday and said that he is missed.
Natalya wrote a column for the Calgary Sun ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony. She referenced his famous bout against Bret “The Hitman” Hart at SummerSlam 1992. He defeated Bret in front of 80,000+ fans at Wembley Stadium in the main event of the show.
WWE has uploaded the full Intercontinental Championship match at Wembley Stadium between Bret Hart and British Bulldog at SummerSlam 92 and you can check it out below.