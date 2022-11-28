Natalya Sends Birthday Wish to WWE Legend: “Happy Heavenly Birthday”

WWE legend Davey Boy Smith, aka the British Bulldog, would have turned 60 years old today.

The British Bulldog was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2020. Davey was the inaugural WWF European Champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, and held the tag titles twice, once with Owen Hart, and once with Dynamite Kid in his career. He sadly passed away in 2002 at just 39 years old.

Davey’s family now runs his Twitter account and sent out a birthday wish to the WWE Hall of Famer earlier today.

“A BIG Happy Birthday to my dad Davey Boy Smith, who would’ve been 60 years old today. We don’t just celebrate and honor you today, but everyday we continue to cement your legacy from the past and beyond. I can’t wait to show, and see what’s next in store for you. I love you!”

A BIG Happy Birthday to my dad Davey Boy Smith, who would’ve been 60 years old today. We don’t just celebrate and honor you today, but everyday we continue to cement your legacy from the past and beyond. I can’t wait to show, and see what’s next in store for you. I love you! ???? pic.twitter.com/8eLfhlnnXn — The British Bulldog (@_daveyboysmith) November 27, 2022

WWE Superstar Natalya took to Twitter to wish the British Bulldog a happy birthday and said that he is missed.

Happy heavenly birthday, Davey! You are loved and missed ????@_daveyboysmith pic.twitter.com/VmiuXsv8Zz — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 27, 2022

Natalya wrote a column for the Calgary Sun ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony. She referenced his famous bout against Bret “The Hitman” Hart at SummerSlam 1992. He defeated Bret in front of 80,000+ fans at Wembley Stadium in the main event of the show.

Davey joins my dad, Jim Neidheart, my uncle Bret Hart, and my grandfather Stu Hart in WWE’s prestigious Hall of Fame.



Many people have said that the greatest performance of Davey Boy Smith’s career was against Bret Hart in front of a sold out crowd at Wembley Stadium in 1992 at SummerSlam.



It is a match that inspires myself and so many others to this day and went on to become one of the most iconic matches in the history of WWE.



Davey’s son Harry, who has carried on his father’s legacy in the ring, has said about the match: “SummerSlam `92 was such a special moment in time for my father Davey Boy Smith, uncle Bret Hart, and for WWE fans around the world. More than 80,000 fans packed into Wembley Stadium in England to see what in my opinion was the greatest Intercontinental Title match of all time.

WWE has uploaded the full Intercontinental Championship match at Wembley Stadium between Bret Hart and British Bulldog at SummerSlam 92 and you can check it out below.