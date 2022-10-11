Nate Diaz Posts Photo With Triple H & Stephanie McMahon (Photo)

UFC megastar Nate Diaz recently posted a photo with WWE‘s Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Diaz took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself, “The Game,” and Stephanie McMahon, captioning the photo with “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next.” Check it out below:

Diaz is certainly free to pursue a career in WWE should he decide to do so. He recently wrapped up his UFC contract in September when he picked up a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

The longtime UFC veteran then declared his intentions to forgo re-signing with the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional juggernaut, instead opting to go out and “take over” another sport.

While he did not specify as to what sport he was referring to, most believe he’s hinting at a move to boxing – something Nate Diaz has been suggesting as a dream of his for the past several years.

Diaz could potentially be in line to face YouTube star Jake Paul next after his upcoming fight with Anderson Silva later this month. However, perhaps the sport Diaz was hinting at “taking over” next is actually WWE.

WWE and the UFC have been intertwined with one another for some time now. Diaz would be following in the footsteps of the likes of Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and Shayna Baszler – all former UFC stars who have gone on to have great runs in WWE after their MMA careers.