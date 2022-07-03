The Undertaker Reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 276 Walkout

Israel Adesanya competed at this weekend’s UFC 276 event, and once again dominated in the Octagon.

In his 12th consecutive win, Adesanya retained the UFC Middleweight Championship over Jared Cannonier, albeit in a match many found boring.

The match may not have gone down well with audiences, but Adesanya’s entrance caused quite a stir online.

Walking to the Octagon, Adesanya had an entrance in tribute to The Undertaker, complete with hat, urn, and using “The Phenom’s” iconic entrance music.

The Undertaker Reacts

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker was asked about his thoughts on the entrance and was all for it.

“I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!” The Undertaker on Israel Adesanya’s entrance.

Click here for more MMA News and coverage of UFC 276.

The McMahons in attendance

Adesanya paid tribute to The Undertaker with his entrance, but there were some actual wrestling personalities in attendance at UFC 276.

Ahead of the main event, Vince McMahon, interim WWE CEO, and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H were all spotted in the crowd.

Pat McAfee sat with them though sported a neck brace for the show.

Earlier in the night, McAfee had been attacked by Baron Corbin after WWE’s Money in the Bank 2022 Premium Live Event.