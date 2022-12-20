Neither John Cena nor The Rock Is a “Sure Thing” for WWE WrestleMania 39 (Report)

Neither John Cena nor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are guaranteed for next year’s WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event in April.

WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1, and April 2, at the SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

The event will be the fourth WrestleMania in a row to take place across two nights, a tradition that began with WrestleMania 36.

Not a Sure Thing

With WrestleMania being WWE’s biggest event of the year, it’s no surprise that the promotion wants its biggest stars.

It has been reported that both Cena and The Rock are expected to compete at next year’s show.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained how The Rock is far from guaranteed due to his commitments to the XFL.

“Am I saying he’s not going to do it? No, I’m not saying that at all. And if he’s doing it, wow, you have him, Austin, and Cena all on the same show – or the same weekend because they’ll split them up, obviously.” Dave Meltzer.

The XFL will kick off in early 2023 and will be the third iteration of the football league, and the first to not involve Vince McMahon.

It has been rumored that The Rock will face his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

John Cena

Like The Rock, John Cena has plenty of big commitments in 2023, and as Meltzer explained, he isn’t guaranteed for WrestleMania 39.

“Cena’s not 100% either, by the way. He’s got a movie in February and March, so he’s not going to be able to do a lot of TVs. I don’t know…he will do the show if he’s available, but it’s the same thing. He may have other things going on. I was told… I guess the best way to put it is Cena is a ‘probable’, and Dwayne is a ‘possible’ maybe a probable, I don’t know, but neither is a sure thing.” Dave Meltzer.

John Cena will team with Kevin Owens to face Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final SmackDown of 2022.