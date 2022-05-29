New AEW Action Figures Announced During Double Or Nothing Fan Fest

On May 28, AEW revealed new Series’ in their ‘Unmatched’ and ‘Unrivaled’ action figure lines during the Double or Nothing Fan Fest. A Ringside Collectibles Owen Hart exclusive figure was also promoted.
Below is a detailed list of the figures and collections that AEW announced. On their ShopAEW.com Twitter page, AEW posted photos of the figures.
Unrivaled Supreme Series 3
- Lucha Bros – Commemorating All Out 2021 Attire
Unrivaled 13
- The Butcher and The Blade
- The Bunny
- Matt Hardy
- Jeff Hardy
- Danhausen
Unrivaled 14
- Orange Cassidy
- Trent Beretta
- Chuck Taylor
- Kris Statlander
- Keith Lee
- Swerve Strickland
Unmatched 6
- Owen Hart – Ringside Collectibles Exclusive
- Mr. Brodie Lee
- Malakai Black
- Ruby Soho
- Santana and Ortiz
Unmatched Series 7
- CM Punk
- Thunder Rosa
- Penta El Zero Miedo
- Rey Fenix
- Pac
- HOOK
Unmatched Series 8
- Arn Anderson
- Alex Reynolds
- Abadon
- Brody King
- Buddy Matthews
- Malakai Black