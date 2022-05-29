New AEW Action Figures Announced During Double Or Nothing Fan Fest

On May 28, AEW revealed new Series’ in their ‘Unmatched’ and ‘Unrivaled’ action figure lines during the Double or Nothing Fan Fest. A Ringside Collectibles Owen Hart exclusive figure was also promoted.

Below is a detailed list of the figures and collections that AEW announced. On their ShopAEW.com Twitter page, AEW posted photos of the figures.

Unrivaled Supreme Series 3

Lucha Bros – Commemorating All Out 2021 Attire

Unrivaled 13

The Butcher and The Blade

The Bunny

Matt Hardy

Jeff Hardy

Danhausen

Unrivaled 14

Orange Cassidy

Trent Beretta

Chuck Taylor

Kris Statlander

Keith Lee

Swerve Strickland

Unmatched 6

Owen Hart – Ringside Collectibles Exclusive

Mr. Brodie Lee

Malakai Black

Ruby Soho

Santana and Ortiz

Unmatched Series 7

CM Punk

Thunder Rosa

Penta El Zero Miedo

Rey Fenix

Pac

HOOK

Unmatched Series 8

Arn Anderson

Alex Reynolds

Abadon

Brody King

Buddy Matthews

Malakai Black