New Champion Crowned on AEW Dynamite Tonight

A major championship changed hands on the July 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.
This edition of AEW’s flagship show was held inside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. This is the home of the late Brodie Lee, so it was only fitting that this episode got started with a TNT Championship match.
It was Scorpio Sky putting the TNT gold on the line against Wardlow.
Wardlow Wins TNT Championship
Sky tried pulling out all the tricks.
He, along with Dan Lambert, brought members of American Top Team with them for this Street Fight. In the end, it didn’t matter as Wardlow took everyone out and finished Sky off with the Powerbomb Symphony.
That’s right, Wardlow is the new TNT Champion.
