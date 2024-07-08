New NXT Champion Ethan Page: “I Knew This Was Going to Happen”

Ethan Page is riding high after capturing the WWE NXT Championship mere weeks into his debut as part of the gold brand.

At WWE NXT Heatwave, Page captured the title in a fatal four-way that included former champion Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and fellow AEW alum Shawn Spears. This win comes just 40 days after Page made his debut in WWE NXT, where he attacked Williams and made his goal to become NXT Champion crystal clear.

Ethan Page On His Title Win

Page was understandably pleased with his title win, especially considering what many feel was an underwhelming run in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. In his first post-match comments, Page spoke of how sure he was that the NXT Title would be his.

“Most people would say it feels amazing, it feels great. But to be honest with you, I mean, I knew this was gonna happen. [Laughs] Six weeks. I walked in the first night, and I attacked who? Oh, that’s right, this bum’s name is still in this belt, and as soon I’m done with this interview, I’m gonna be getting these things changed.”

Page won the title in unusual fashion, as he fell onto Je’Von Evans to get the pinfall. While many would argue this was a lucky break for the Canadian, Page would disagree.

“You’re gonna say I got lucky? I earned everything I have in the last 17 years of my career. Tonight is no different… I’m going to be a fighting champion. I’m going to be the man in NXT, but not to prove it to you, people doubting me, saying things like, ‘Oh, you got lucky.’ No, ‘All Ego’ was born to be champion. Now, I finally have the hardware to prove it.”

What’s to Come?

Page has rapidly reached the top of WWE NXT, but his next challenger may come from outside of the promotion. In the final second of NXT Heatwave, TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry was shown. The Scottish wrestler has proven immensely popular and this tease has left many believing that Hendry will have a role in NXT going forward.

- Advertisement -

Hendry appeared during a May 2024 battle royal for a shot at the NXT title, and both WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling were pleased with his performance on the night. Could the ‘prohibited portal’ see an AEW alum and a TNA star fight for WWE NXT’s richest prize? Only time will tell but right now, the gold brand is all about All-Ego Ethan Page.