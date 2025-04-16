Ricky Saints Warns Ethan Page Ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver Title Clash

At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Ricky Saints will defend the NXT North American Championship against fellow AEW alum Ethan Page. The ‘All Ego’ Superstar earned a shot at the gold on the April 15, edition of WWE NXT, defeating Wes Lee, Eddy Thorpe, and Lexis King (another All-Elite alum) in four-way action.

In a WWE NXT Digital Exclusive, Saints was asked about his upcoming match with Page. While acknowledging that the pay “go way back,” Saints made sure that Page will never underestimate him after this weekend’s event.

“You have seemingly forgotten since you’ve been here that I am not a man that should be underestimated. In fact, I am every bit of the man I say I am.”

Page in comparison, according to Saints, is someone who “falls short in every single category of your life” before adding that this mediocrity is “the story of All Ego Ethan Page.” Concluding, Saints acknowledged the magnitude of Stand & Deliver and gave his clear prediction.

“I am leaving Las Vegas still the NXT North American Champion and you Ethan Page will be left with you, and your massive ego.”

Neither Page nor Saints were with WWE this time last year but now have a chance to steal the show over WrestleMania week. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Stand & Deliver and the battle for the NXT North American Championship.