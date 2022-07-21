New WWE Figure May Have Spoiled Summerslam 2022’s Main Event

Next Saturday, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Brock Lesnar.

The two will meet in a Last Man Standing match, which WWE is promoting as the final showdown between the two main eventers.

This will also mark Lesnar’s first match since WrestleMania 38, where he lost the WWE Championship to Reigns in their Winner Takes All Title Unification match.

The Spoiler

Reigns Vs. Lesnar at Summerslam will no doubt be the main event, but the match may have already been spoiled for fans.

Reddit user u/BigUllie has shared a photo of a new Ringside Collectibles WWE action figure which displays Lesnar in his most recent ponytail look.

What’s interesting however is that the figure comes with both the WWE and Universal Championships, both of which displaying “The Beast’s” sideplates.

While Lesnar is a former Universal Champion, that was the red version of the title, and many are seeing this as a spoiler that it will be Brock who walks away as the champion at Summerslam.

If so, Reigns’ tenure on top will have ended just one month short of two years, at 699 days.

Reigns Vs. Lesnar

If this is the last match between the two as WWE has promised, then it’ll mark the end of a seven-year rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The pair first faced off at WrestleMania 31, where Seth Rollins would cash in to win Brock’s WWE Championship.

The pair would go on to headline two more WrestleManias (34, 38) Summerslam 2018, the Greatest Royal Rumble, and Crown Jewel 2021.