New WWE Hire Responds To Rumors Of Backstage Heat

WWE recently hired Rob Fee as the company’s Director of Longterm Creative

Rob reportedly played a critical part in orchestrating the wildly successful “White Rabbit” teaser campaign that culminated in Bray Wyatt‘s return to the company this past weekend at WWE Extreme Rules.

Prior to joining WWE, Rob wrote for Marvel, Disney, and was a producer for MTV’s Ridiculousness and The Ellen Show. He has written comics for Daredevil, Spider-Man, and The Avengers in his career.

AEW star MJF had some kind words for Rob upon his hiring. He wasn’t so kind in his wedding video to Rob and suggested that his wife will probably leave him.

Got this wedding gift from @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/PUoYaPpBjZ — colonel rob fee (@robfee) February 6, 2022

Rob Fee Responds To Rumors Of Backstage Heat In WWE

It was reported today by Ringside News that Rob Fee already has backstage heat within the company. The report claimed that Rob was arrogant and dismissive toward WWE writers. RSN added that Rob “takes credit for the Bray Wyatt return” backstage.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said that he has heard from WWE officials that Rob has been received positively backstage. SRS added that both Rob’s work and treatment of others have been well-received backstage.

WWE officials across creative and the broader business laughed at reports that Rob Fee is making enemies at the company. His work and treatment of others have both been positively received. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 12, 2022

Rob responded and joked that everyone shared a good laugh over the report while he was hitting people with chairs.

Lol we all had a good laugh at that this morning while I was hitting writers assistant with chairs.