New WWE Hire Responds To Rumors Of Backstage Heat

WWE recently hired Rob Fee as the company’s Director of Longterm Creative
Rob reportedly played a critical part in orchestrating the wildly successful “White Rabbit” teaser campaign that culminated in Bray Wyatt‘s return to the company this past weekend at WWE Extreme Rules.
Prior to joining WWE, Rob wrote for Marvel, Disney, and was a producer for MTV’s Ridiculousness and The Ellen Show. He has written comics for Daredevil, Spider-Man, and The Avengers in his career.
AEW star MJF had some kind words for Rob upon his hiring. He wasn’t so kind in his wedding video to Rob and suggested that his wife will probably leave him.
Rob Fee Responds To Rumors Of Backstage Heat In WWE
It was reported today by Ringside News that Rob Fee already has backstage heat within the company. The report claimed that Rob was arrogant and dismissive toward WWE writers. RSN added that Rob “takes credit for the Bray Wyatt return” backstage.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said that he has heard from WWE officials that Rob has been received positively backstage. SRS added that both Rob’s work and treatment of others have been well-received backstage.
Rob responded and joked that everyone shared a good laugh over the report while he was hitting people with chairs.