MJF Calls New WWE Hiring the “Salt of the Earth”

AEW‘s MJF has shown a slightly less nasty side, calling WWE‘s new hiring Rob Fee the ‘Salt of the Earth.’

Fee was hired by WWE this month and has already been working hard, producing content for the promotion’s White Rabbit videos.

On Twitter, MJF showed his appreciation to Fee.

.@robfee is salt of the earth — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) October 4, 2022

Rob Fee

Fee has had a prolific career outside of the wrestling industry.

On his official LinkedIn, Fee touts his experience as a horror writer for Marvel, having worked with the comic giant with some of their most popular characters.

Fee has written for Spider-Man, Daredevil, and the Avengers just to name a few.

He also was a head writer on multiple Disney shows, including 100 episodes of Disney XD’s top-rated series PLAYER SELECT.

Fee also produced content for Will Smith’s ‘The Fresh Prince Reunion’ and was a producer on The Ellen Show.

He has also served as a creative consultant for Netflix.

His new role in WWE will see him report to Bruce Prichard and maintain consistency across all WWE brands for long-term storytelling.

The White Rabbit?

Fee’s hiring to WWE comes at a very interesting time given his connection to Bray Wyatt.

Fightful Select reports that Fee pitched a movie related to The Fiend last year, which is said to have resonated well with WWE’s higher-ups.

The project had the possibility of being green-lit, before Wyatt’s release in July 2021 ended any plans for a ‘The Fiend’ film.

Fee is known for being a longtime fan of pro wrestling and sources within WWE said that he is very familiar with the product.