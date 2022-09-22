Next Challenger for Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship (Spoiler)

The next challenger for the AEW World Heavyweight Title, currently held by Jon Moxley, has been revealed.

Moxley’s first title defense will come in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, on a special live Tuesday edition of Dynamite set for October 18th.

AEW President announced to the live crowd at Grand Slam on Wednesday that the Golden Ticket battle royale winner taped for Friday’s Rampage will get their title opportunity on this upcoming Dynamite episode.

Hangman Page is Next

(via AEW)

Hangman Page won the match that included Rush, The Butcher, The Blade, Dark Order, Private Party, Danhausen, Dante Martin, Penta El 0 M, Brian Cage, Ari Daivari, Lance Archer, Daniel Garcia, Cole Carter, Best Friends, Jake Hager, Dalton Castle, Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy, and Jay Lethal. Page last eliminated Rush to pick up the win.

Moxley regained the title on Wednesday night with his win over Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Tournament of Champions after CM Punk was stripped of the title.

With Page getting the opportunity ahead of MJF, who also holds a title shot due to his Casino ladder match win at All Out, the belief is MJF will cash in that chip at the Full Gear pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey, in November.