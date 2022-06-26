What’s Next For ROH Under Tony Khan

Only one event has been produced under the ROH brand since Tony Khan bought the company. Fans have been waiting to hear more about the future of the promotion.

Now a new report is suggesting that things may change in future. Per PWinsider, the word-making round is that an announcement regarding the next Ring of Honor event ‘should be coming in the next few days.’

Tully Blanchard who was shifted to ROH previously made an appearance on Rampage this past Friday. He teased that his Tully Blanchard Enterprises faction will be going after Jonathan Gresham.

This might be an indication that a match between Gresham, who currently holds the ROH world champion and Brian Cage will be built up in coming times.

The report also suggests that there won’t be any change to the ROH commentary team. Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni will continue being the voices of the brand.

While it’s unknown what Tony Khan is actually planning, the belief is that Death Before Dishonor will be the company’s next PPV event during the 4th weekend of July.

It’s expected to take place in Lowell, Massachusetts. Several ROH events have been produced there in the past. It’ll also play well with AEW‘s touring schedule as the July 27th Dynamite is scheduled to take place from Worcester, Massachusetts.