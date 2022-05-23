Nia Jax Doesn’t Think Becky Lynch Has Any Friends In WWE

Nia Jax doesn’t think Becky Lynch actually has any friends in WWE.

Jax recently took part in a Q&A on her Instagram, when one fan asked if she and Becky Lynch were good friends. Jax responded by laughing, saying she doesn’t think Lynch has a good friendship with anyone in WWE.

These are very interesting comments from Nia Jax lol pic.twitter.com/dT9SsrzU0C — Vin (@WhoisVindictive) May 21, 2022

This isn’t the first time Nia Jax has spoken out against Superstars or WWE in general. She recently noted she has received calls from people still there regarding how “miserable” they are working for the promotion.

Jax was released from WWE in November of 2021. During her time with the company, she was a one-time RAW Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Shayna Baszler.

After her release, Jax didn’t do much in regards to professional wrestling, however, she’s currently slated to renew her rivalry with Lana (CJ Perry) at the upcoming inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) event on June 4 from Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

As for Lynch, she recently dropped the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas earlier this year. In her attempt to regain the title, Lynch actually lost a No. 1 contenders match to Asuka on Monday Night RAW last week.

Now, Asuka will face Belair for the RAW Women’s Title at the upcoming Hell In A Cell event. As for Lynch, it remains to be seen what’s next for her, as she was devastated as RAW went off-air last week, following her loss.

Lynch attempted to hit Asuka with her umbrella while the referee was distracted, but Asuka countered with a green mist attack, subsequently pinning Lynch for the win.