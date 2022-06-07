Nick Aldis Defends Being Pulled from NWA’s Crockett Cup Tournament

Nick Aldis has said it was necessary for him to be pulled from the NWA Crockett Cup Tournament and put in the main event with Matt Cardona.

The fifth-annual NWA Crockett Cup event took place in March this year and the original plan was for Aldis to reunite with his British Invasion tag-team partner Doug Williams.

Instead, Williams teamed with Harry Smith while Aldis headlined the second night by challenging NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona.

Speaking exclusively to SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay, Aldis explained the decision.

“There was no main event”

“The prevailing thought was that, while the British Invasion reunion had been well-received, the main event, in my opinion, is the most important thing on the show. There was no main event. There was no marquee match, there was no anchor to this event.

“A few weeks out, I got a phone call that said, ‘we need you back in the main event pictures.’ That’s wrestling, sometimes things have to change. I took a lot of pride in the fact that I was needed to kick that event into fifth gear. I’m glad that it worked. It’s hard to sell tickets to two shows back-to-back.”

The main event saw Cardona retain his title by disqualification, setting up a rematch between the two at NWA Alwayz Ready.

That match is now under question as Cardona has suffered a bicep injury that will require surgery.

Cardona has promised to show up to NWA Alwayz Ready which will take place on June 11.