Matt Cardona Will Need Surgery For Torn Bicep

NWA Worlds Champion Matt Cardona has confirmed his injury.

On May 28 at GCW Downward Spiral, Cardona faced Blake Christian. During the match, he, unfortunately, injured his arm. Due to the injury he sustained, Cardona had to miss his scheduled afterparty. He revealed that he needed to take a ‘redeye’ to Orlando to get the injury checked out. Cardona noted before the confirmation that he ‘thought’ that he has suffered a torn bicep.

On Tuesday, Matt Cardona confirmed on Twitter that his bicep was torn, following an MRI. He also revealed that he needs surgery and that he will be canceling upcoming dates.

Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 31, 2022

Cardona’s Upcoming & Scheduled Events

Cardona was set to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA Alwayz Ready on June 11 against Nick Aldis. The title of the pay-per-view is a nod to Matt Cardona and his branding.

Cardona also is the reigning AIW Absolute Champion, AIW Intense Champion, and the ASW Heavyweight Champion. Cardona also competes regularly in IMPACT Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling.

SEScoops would like to wish Cardona a speedy recovery.

I think I tore my bicep and I still finished the match and beat you!!! https://t.co/PWzrCryEV6 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 29, 2022