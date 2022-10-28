Nick Hausman on Talks with CM Punk’s Camp After AEW All Out: “Doesn’t Sound Like a Guy Coming Back”

Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman has found himself a part of the CM Punk scandal with All Elite Wrestling because he did standup comedy with Colt Cabana years ago.
After defeating Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship at All Out, CM Punk went on an explosive rant during the media scrum. He spoke very little of winning the title, his match against Jon Moxley, or MJF returning to confront him at the end of the show.
Instead, CM Punk ripped Hangman Page, The Elite, and Colt Cabana while AEW President Tony Khan sat next to him. The Elite confronted Punk after the rant, resulting in a brawl, and the AEW World and Trios Championships being vacated on the following Dynamite.
Nick Hausman on CM Punk Contacting Him After the All Out Media Scrum
Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman recently appeared on the WrestleRoasts podcast and discussed CM Punk getting into contact with him following the media scrum. Dave Meltzer had reported that Punk spoke with Hausman after the PPV. Nick revealed that he told Dave that off the record but will discuss it now that he’s made it public.
Nick added that he had a falling out with Colt Cabana and Punk wasn’t aware when he referenced them doing comedy together at the media scrum. Hausman reached out to Punk’s camp yesterday and was informed that Larry (Punk’s dog) was allegedly injured during the brawl because the door was “kicked open”, according to Punk’s camp.
Nick stated that he’s reached out to AEW President Tony Khan multiple times since the media scrum at All Out but has not heard back. He added that he’s operating under the assumption that he will be invited back to Full Gear to participate in the media scrum at the PPV on November 19th. Hausman said that the injury to Larry the Dog during the brawl may not have been reported initially because he was taken to the vet days after All Out.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WrestleRoasts with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.