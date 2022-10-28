Nick Hausman on Talks with CM Punk’s Camp After AEW All Out: “Doesn’t Sound Like a Guy Coming Back”

Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman has found himself a part of the CM Punk scandal with All Elite Wrestling because he did standup comedy with Colt Cabana years ago.

After defeating Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship at All Out, CM Punk went on an explosive rant during the media scrum. He spoke very little of winning the title, his match against Jon Moxley, or MJF returning to confront him at the end of the show.

Instead, CM Punk ripped Hangman Page, The Elite, and Colt Cabana while AEW President Tony Khan sat next to him. The Elite confronted Punk after the rant, resulting in a brawl, and the AEW World and Trios Championships being vacated on the following Dynamite.

Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman recently appeared on the WrestleRoasts podcast and discussed CM Punk getting into contact with him following the media scrum. Dave Meltzer had reported that Punk spoke with Hausman after the PPV. Nick revealed that he told Dave that off the record but will discuss it now that he’s made it public.

I told Dave that off the record, so cool. It was something I was going to try and keep for the book but I guess the cat is out of the bag. It was a very surreal experience. I was up very late doing the scrum and got a message from an unlisted number the next day when I woke up at like 1 in the afternoon. I rolled over and it was this number that said ‘hi Nick, this is Phil’ and I knew who it was. Yeah, I got to message back and forth with Punk a little bit that day. Like I told him and like I’m telling ya’ll, there’s no heat with me. Just for some historical perspective, when I was doing comedy with Scott Colton (Colt Cabana) years ago, like a decade ago, Punk was really cool to me. He’d come to our shows, he brought the WWE title around. He definitely made me some money because people knew he was coming to our shows. I went his house one night after a PPV and hung out.

Nick added that he had a falling out with Colt Cabana and Punk wasn’t aware when he referenced them doing comedy together at the media scrum. Hausman reached out to Punk’s camp yesterday and was informed that Larry (Punk’s dog) was allegedly injured during the brawl because the door was “kicked open”, according to Punk’s camp.

I was just explicitly told communication had broken down and there had not been communication from their side (AEW) with Punk’s camp. It does not sound like a guy who’s coming back. And that is surprising to me because I really thought that he was going to come back. And the fact that it just seems dead is surprising to me. It felt to me as I was being given information, there was a kind of resentment towards how much of the story had been told from one side. I think that is kind of why I got this waterfall of information at all to be honest. I don’t know what Dave’s (Meltzer) motivations are, I mean I’ll trust him. It would seem to me that people on the other side of the aisle are easy for Dave to get a hold of, not me. Not the case with me.

Nick stated that he’s reached out to AEW President Tony Khan multiple times since the media scrum at All Out but has not heard back. He added that he’s operating under the assumption that he will be invited back to Full Gear to participate in the media scrum at the PPV on November 19th. Hausman said that the injury to Larry the Dog during the brawl may not have been reported initially because he was taken to the vet days after All Out.

There was obviously reporting the dog was involved, the dog got touched, picked up, pushed, taken, whatever. We knew the dog was involved in the melee. We now know that days later, it sounds like. Dog gets taken to a vet, that vet says two teeth that were not loose before are now loose and we are going to have to remove these teeth. The conclusion I obviously feel was drawn here was that the dog got knocked in the face, and his teeth got loose and he had to lose some teeth. I don’t know if that detail didn’t get leaked initially because they didn’t know, right? There was obviously talk about the dog, but at that point, they didn’t know that the dog was going to be losing teeth.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WrestleRoasts with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.