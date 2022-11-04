Top WWE Executive Signs New Long-Term Contract

WWE Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director Nick Khan has signed a new long-term contract with the company.

Khan put pen to paper back on October 19, According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The deal runs through August 5, 2025.

The terms of the new agreement include a base salary of $1,350,000 per year, but there are several more components to his compensation package. Khan will also receive stock grants of $3,575,000 per year and has an annual target bonus of an additional $2,160,000.

Nick Khan

Khan received $15 million in stock when he first joined WWE in 2020 as company President. He quickly became one of the most powerful players in the entire industry, and now serves as Co-CEO along with Stephanie McMahon.

Nick Khan has helped lead WWE during a very prosperous time and is credited with helping the company secure various lucrative business deals. WWE stock was around $45/share when he joined the company over two years ago. Today, it’s priced around $75, a very healthy 66% increase. The stock is up 50.24% year-to-date, as of this writing.

WWE’s Executive Team

WWE’s executive team has undergone a significant shakeup over the past few years, with high-profile departures including Vince McMahon, and former co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

The following is an updated look at WWE’s executive structure, as of November 4, 2022: